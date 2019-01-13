Pete Davidson Makes X-Rated Comments About Ariana Grande and His Anatomy

Pete Davidson isn't shying away from letting the facts be known about his size.

The Saturday Night Live cast member performed a stand-up show at Tarrytown Music Hall in New York and reportedly spoke at length about his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande and some cheeky comments she made a few months ago.

It all goes back to June when a fan tweeted at Grande and wanted to know "how long Pete is." Never underestimate the power of the Internet for getting to the most important questions! The singer loves replying to her fans and gives them straight-up answers, and this was no different. "Like 10 inches? …oh f--k…I mean…like a lil over a minute," she responded.

About two months later, Davidson make a similar remark during Auburn University's Welcome Week where he performed. He described being engaged to Grande as "f--king lit. I'm a very, very lucky boy, and I'm very, very loved and I'm very lucky. And my dick's forever hard."

Here we have the origin of how "Big Dick Energy" (BDE) was born.