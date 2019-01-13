Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Just one week after the 2019 Golden Globes, stars once again dressed their best at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Taye Diggs is hosting the awards show held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. and looked handsome in a navy coat and black pants. Similarly, This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartleywere two big names on the carpet in suits. Hartley opted for an all-black look whereas Ventimiglia wore a white shirt and black coat.

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer looked elegant in a long white Zuhair Murad dress and Jameela Jamil braved the chilly weather as she rocked a strapless polka dot gown. It looked like it came straight out of the Good Place! Other attendees at the show who looked their best include Connie Britton, Laura Harrier, Ken Jeong and more. From the looks of it, many women on the carpet had dresses with long slits up the leg.

The awards show honors art from both the big and small screen. On the film side, The Favourite is, well, the favorite choice of critics for the evening as the film garnered 14 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Olivia Colman) and Best Supporting Actress (Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone). On the television side, The Americans, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Escape at Dannemora have five nominations each.