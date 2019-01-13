Critics' Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Keep that red carpet fresh Hollywood because we already have another award show on our hands.

Just one week after the Golden Globes kicked off a star-studded season, your favorite stars from the big and small screen are coming together for another special show.

If you didn't already guess, it's time for the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the telecast will be hosted by Taye Diggs who is more than excited to serve as the master of ceremonies.

"I am truly honored and ridiculously excited to be hosting the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, especially since, as an actor, I recognize what a vital role the critics play in the entertainment industry today," he previously shared in a statement to E! News. "We are all looking forward to a big night celebrating the best of the best in TV and film!"