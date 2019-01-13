Inside John Legend's Star-Studded 40th Birthday Party

Happy birthday, John Legend!

While the EGOT winner turned 40 back in December, he celebrated his big day this weekend with a star-studded birthday bash.

The James Bond-themed party was held at Legend and Chrissy Teigen's home in Beverly Hills, Calif. The couple went all out for the theme. Legend looked just like 007 himself in a classic, white tuxedo, and Teigen was a stunning Bond girl in a gold gown. Even their little ones got in on the fun. Luna, 2, wore a beautiful white and gold dress while her brother Miles, 8 months, wore a cute black tuxedo.

As for the décor, the "All of Me" crooner and the supermodel didn't miss a beat.

"There was a huge tent in the backyard with a casino set up and table games," an insider told E! News. "It was dark and all decked out with mirrors on the walls and chandeliers. There were hundreds of gorgeous red flowers hanging down from the ceiling."