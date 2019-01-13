How Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Wedding Compare to Past Bachelor Nation ''I Do's''

BACKGRID
Wedding bells are ringing for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham!
The Bachelor stars, who are currently expecting their first child together, gathered their closest family and friends for a ceremony in Hawaii over the weekend. The newly minted husband and wife officially became the 9th couple to wed after finding love within the reality TV franchise.
Prior to exchanging vows, Arie and Lauren documented their tropical, pre-wedding festivities, which included some beachside R&R and a romantic helicopter ride over the island.
Although their wedding wasn't televised like other Bachelor nuptials, there was a familiar face at the helm. The show's host Chris Harrison officiated the wedding. In an Instagram post before the big day, Harrison said he was "honored" to do it. Bachelor producers Elan Gale and Bennett Graebner were also in attendance.
The newlyweds tied the knot at Haiku Mill in Maui and were surrounded by about 100 guests, including fellow Bachelor frontman Sean Lowe and his wife Catherine Giudici. Lauren wore a beautiful sleeveless dress with some floral cutouts on the top. Arie looked handsome in a traditional black tuxedo.
In honor of the newlyweds' unforgettable day, relive the Bachelor Nation weddings that made us believe in love.
Dala Yitzhak/ABC via Getty Images
Trista Rehn & Ryan Sutter
The OGs of The Bachelorette were actually the franchise's first televised nuptials in 2003, with ABC dedicated three episodes to the big day, as well as the bachelor and bachelorette parties and family drama that took place ahead of the ceremony. They were paid $1 million for the special, which brought in more than 17 million viewers. The couple is still together, and have two children, Max and Blakesley.
Robert Voets/ABC via Getty Images
Jason Mesnick & Molly Malaney
Jason and Molly's Wedding aired in 2010, with the couple choosing to have Molly's uncle officiate the ceremony instead of Chris Harrison, who has officiated all the other Bachelor weddings. Performers included Gavin DeGraw and American Idol's Jason Castro, and the day's drama included rain during the ceremony and two paparazzos being arrested for attempting to take photos of the wedding. Their two-hour special attracted about nine million viewers. Jason has one son, Ty, from his previous marriage, and he and Molly welcomed their daughter, Riley, in 2013.
Adam Taylor/ABC via Getty Images
Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum
In 2012, the Bachelorette couple made it official in a ceremony in Pasadena, which aired as special titled The Bachelorette: Ashley and JP's Wedding. Around four million viewers tuned in. Ashley and J.P. who recently appeared on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars, have welcomed two children since swapping vows.
ABC/Todd Wawrychuk
Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici
The season 17 couple swapped vows in 2014, with the ceremony taking place in Santa Barbara. The theme for the wedding was "Grown Sexy," as Sean and Catherine were waiting until after their wedding to have sex for the first time. One surprising guest? Lisa Vanderpump, as she and Sean competed on Dancing With the Stars together. The wedding special brought in 6.2 million viewers. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Samuel, in 2016 and their second, son Isaiah, in 2018.
ABC/Francisco Roman
Desiree Harstock & Chris Siegfried
In 2015, this season 9 Bachelorette pair opted to forgo a televised spectacle for a much more intimate wedding ceremony in Palos Verdes, Calif. One year later, Desiree and Chris welcomed a son named Asher. She gave birth to their second child on January 12, a boy named Zander Cruz Siegfried.
Rick Rowell/ABC
Marcus Grodd & Lacy Faddoul
While viewers watched the only couple to make it out of Bachelor in Paradise season 1 wed in the season2 premiere the following summer, it turned out the wedding wasn't actually legal. "When we came back, we were supposed to start the paperwork," Marcus revealed, "but she stalled." He then accused Lacy of ghosting him, saying she just "vanished." In early 2019, Marcus tied the knot with Ally Lutar.
Matt Petit/ABC via Getty Images
Tanner Tolbert & Jade Roper
The Bachelor in Paradise season 2 fan-favorite couple said "I do" in a lavish ceremony that aired as part of The Bachelor's 20th anniversary special which aired on Valentine's Day, with almost every major franchise name in attendance. "We are honored to be able to share this moment with you on TV on ABC," Jade wrote on Instagram when it was announced they would be getting hitched on TV. Jade and Tanner welcomed daughter Emerson in 2017.
Paul Hebert via Getty Images
Evan Bass & Carly Waddell
Evan and Carly tied the knot in a beach wedding near Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, in June 2017. The only lasting couple from BIP season 3 exchanged vows in front of alums such as Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi. Their ceremony was featured on the following season of Bachelor in Paradise, and they've since welcomed a baby girl named Isabella.
Congratulations to Arie and Lauren!
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!