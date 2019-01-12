The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are Married

Jennifer Griffith/@griffithimaging
by Mike Vulpo | Sat., Jan. 12, 2019 7:03 PM
Jennifer Griffith/@griffithimaging
One of The Bachelor's most dramatic love stories just experienced a fairy-tale wedding.
Bachelor Nation's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are officially married after a romantic ceremony in Hawaii this weekend, according to Us Weekly.
In front of family and close friends, the couple tied the knot in a non-televised celebration Saturday afternoon at the Haiku Mill in Maui. "Ever since we've gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day," the groom told the magazine.
The show's host Chris Harrison officiated the wedding.
"I have made some bad decisions, but the best decision was running back to you. I can't imagine a life without you. You have shown me a love that is patient, a love that is kind, and I truly believe you are my soul mate," Arie previously shared with Lauren during his televised proposal. "I'm ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it. Good and bad. I love you so much."
As many in Bachelor Nation know, Arie and Lauren's love story isn't the most convention.
When serving as ABC's Bachelor, Arie originally proposed to Becca Kufrin on finale night. He later claimed to have made the wrong decision leading to a brutal on-camera breakup.
After the split, he would get down on one-knee and propose to Lauren who was the season's runner-up. Since their engagement, the couple has made wedding planning a priority while also enjoying their relationship status around the world.
Back in November, the couple enjoyed a joint bachelor and bachelorette party at The Venetian in Las Vegas with close friends including Jenna Cooper, Sienne Fleming and Jacqueline Trumbull. Festivities included stops at Thunder From Down Under, TAO nightclub and more.
The couple also enjoyed a bridal shower at Lauren's Virginia Beach home in August.
After the wedding, both Arie and Lauren have another event to look forward to. They're about to be parents to a baby girl.
"To say it's been quite a year would be an understatement!" Arie recently wrote on Instagram when looking back on the past 12 months. "Lots of firsts and many more to come! Thank you for all of your love and we can't wait to share what is going to be the biggest year out of our lives in 2019!"
Congratulations to the couple on their special wedding day.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?