Justin Bieber Reignites Feud With JoJo Siwa—Sort Of

It's never too late for Justin Bieber to say sorry to JoJo Siwa.

The Canadian singer jokingly reignited his feud with the 15-year-old YouTube star on Friday. Bieber posted a picture on his Instagram Story of Siwa's book called JoJo's Guide to Making Your Own Fun and captioned it "Burn it haha jk."

The Nickelodeon star immediately clapped back with an Instagram post of her own. She shared a photo of herself reading a book next to a cardboard cutout of teenage Justin Bieber. "Since @justinbieber likes my books now I thought I would read him my new one JoJo and BowBow CANDY KISSES)!!" she joked in the caption.

Cardboard Bieber was smoldering and holding up his hood, but Siwa looked the exact opposite with a huge smile on her face.