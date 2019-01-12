Katy Perry Is Glad She "Made the Right Choice" With Orlando Bloom

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Jan. 12, 2019 2:46 PM

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Three years since sparks initially flew between these two, the fireworks are still going off between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The pair, who first sparked romance rumors following a 2016 Golden Globes after-party, have since forged a years-long relationship. Sure, the two took some "respectful, loving space" in early 2017, but it wasn't long before they were seeing each other again by that summer

They haven't exactly hid their romance since. Have you seen the pop star's Orlando-themed onesie? In October 2018, the two dined together in honor of the songstress' 34th birthday and then vacationed in Hawaii with a few family members for the holidays in December. To boot, the getaway came after Perry bid $50,000 for a date with her boyfriend in support of those affected by the Woolsey wildfire.

Photos

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

Needless to say, they have come a long way from "taking space"—and fans are ecstatic. 

In fact, the stars' eagle-eyed followers noticed a particularly sweet Instagram comment to Bloom ahead of his 42nd birthday on Sunday. 

"Last selfie on a set in my 41st year...i'm grateful and as I contemplate the passage of time I really feel age is just a number and we are not...we ARE the choices we make, the words we speak, the thoughts we create and the actions we take...they shape our realities...and as I say to myself and my son...make smart choices...happy me and my loyal companion," the actor captioned Instagram photos on set, including a snap of his dog. 

"Glad I made the right choice doe," Perry wrote in a since-deleted comment. "Happy birthday angel."

Some fans began speculating about a secret engagement for the pair. Or, she could be referring to them getting back together or dating at all. Tell us, Katy: what choice are you referring to?! Either way, cue the awwww!

