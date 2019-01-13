Joy, Tragedy and Immortal Glamour: The Endlessly Sensational Story of Monaco's Royal Family

Princess Stéphanie, meanwhile, had a unique kind of trauma to recover from following their mother's death. Not only did she suffer through the accident as well, but she had to deal with the conspiracies, such as that she was actually driving or she and Kelly were fighting in the car, in addition to the grief. She wasn't told that Kelly had died until two days later and, still hospitalized with injuries, was unable to attend her funeral.

''I remember every minute of it,'' she told Jeffrey Robinson in 1989. "It's only in the last few years that I've been starting to cope with it. I had some professional help and especially in the last eight months I've been learning to deal with it. I still can't go down that road, even if someone else is driving. I always ask them to take the other road. But at least I can talk about it without crying. Although it's hard for me to get it out in front of my dad. As far as 'm concerned, I can live with it. But I still can't talk to my dad about it because I know it hurts him and I don't want to do that because I love him."

Prince Rainier told Robinson for his book, ''They did their best to keep the story running and didn't show much human compassion for the pain that we were suffering. It was dreadful.''

''When the press makes up a story about the Mafia wanting to kill Grace, though I can't for a moment see why the Mafia would want to kill her, if there was some interpretation that seemed even only minutely possible, I'd say, all right. But when they keep rehashing the story that Stéphanie was driving and they know it's not true, when they know it's been proven that she wasn't driving, it hurts all of us."