RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Leaves Us With a Twisted Cliffhanger

What a whirlwind those final minutes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars were!

First, Ru announced that Manila and Monet had won the Lady Bunny roast, and they would be lip syncing for their legacies. That seemed normal and like the correct decision based on their performances, but then Ru dropped the first (non-roast) bomb of the night: All four remaining queens were in the bottom, and could be sent home.

Manila and Monet were left to agonize over that decision while Naomi, Monique, Trinity, and Valentina were left to panic, and then both Monet and Manila killed it in the lip sync. Manila was announced as the winner...but then Monet was also the winner. That made everyone panic that two people could possibly be going home, until Ru announced that no one would be going home, the rules of All Stars were over, and all the queens were to go back to the work room to await further instructions.