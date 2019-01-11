Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Suffers Second Miscarriage in 4 Months

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis has suffered another devastating loss in her family.

The reality TV star revealed via Instagram on Friday that she miscarried at 10 weeks. Over the holidays, Jamie and husband Doug Hehner announced they were expecting second child only months after she suffered a chemical pregnancy in September.

Jamie said she was "devastated" by the news her doctor shared during a recent appointment, writing alongside a snapshot of her and 16-month-old daughter Henley, "We've had a 'failed miscarriage.' Our baby formed and there was an amniotic sac, but while the amniotic sac continued to grow the baby stopped at some point."

"We had three options," she continued. "1) Wait for my body to miscarry our baby naturally. 2) Go to the hospital and have a D&C. 3) Take medication to help my body miscarry quicker."

After some careful thought and consideration, Jamie opted to take the medicine route.