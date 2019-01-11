Retracing Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Dramatic Love Story Before Their Wedding

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are waving aloha to married life!

The countdown is officially on for this Bachelor couple, who in just one day will exchange vows in Hawaii. And while Arie and Lauren's admittedly dramatic love story was documented for the world to see, they've decided to forgo the traditionally televised ceremony for a much more intimate gathering.

Many members of Bachelor Nation (including several ladies who competed against Lauren on Arie's season!) are expected to attend Saturday's festivities in Maui.

To make their "I do's" even more memorable, Arie and Lauren will become parents for the first time in just a matter of months! Late last year the reality TV stars announced Lauren's pregnancy, with Arie sharing on social media, "Nothing compares, absolutely nothing compares to the moment you find out you're going to be a dad! We cried, we laughed and it really was such a special moment for us, we're so freakin' happy!"