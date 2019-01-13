Top 10 Books to Read in 2019

But if you take one look at the best-selling list, you'll find there's actually tons of books, all by women might we add, that have got us currently craving a good read. Michelle, Oprah, Kamala—the gang's all here!

Not long ago, before social media was what it is now, we were big on books and reading. We mean, what else were we going to do with our free time? We're not saying reading went anywhere, just that it's fallen off our radar in the way that it once existed.

#10 Allow this #1 New York Times bestselling guide (and the inspiration for the hit Netflix show) to decluttering your home inspire you in 2019. Let's do this! BUY IT: The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing by Marie Kondo, from $10 at Amazon

#9 Emotional and financial security—who doesn't want that? With this all-new financial empowerment plan, you'll be well on your way! BUY IT: Women & Money by Suze Orman, from $16 on Amazon

#8 BUY IT: The Crunk Feminist Collection by Brittney C. Cooper, from $16 on Amazon For the music lover and activist, this book has it all. If you love hip hop and ratchet culture, but hate hating patriarchy, misogyny and sexism you're going to want to snag a copy for yourself.

#7 BUY IT: #GIRLBOSS by Sophia Amoruso, from $16 on Amazon Wonder how Sophia launched one of the fastest-growing retailers in the world? Not your typical CEO, and she's wrote #GIRLBOSS for girls that want to create their own path to success and boss up, too.

#6 BUY IT: The 6 Keys: Unlock Your Genetic Potential for Ageless Strength, Health, and Beauty by Jillian Michaels, from $18 on Amazon You owe it to yourself to live your best life, so do it with superstar trainer Jillian Michaels as your guide.

#5 BUY IT: Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead by Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, from $13 at Amazon Time to apply for that new role in 2019? Do yourself a favor and take notes from Sandberg's book, which provides solid life advice building a satisfying career.

#4 BUY IT: The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, by Kamala Harris, from $13 at Amazon Harris is one of America's most inspiring political leaders, so it's no doubt that this read about the core truths that unite us is a worthy investment of your time.

#3 BUY IT: Know Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You're Worth by Mika Brzezinski, from $13 at Amazon Looking to plan the perfect pitch for your raise? Look to this book by Mika Brzezinski, who asked a wide range of successful women to share the critical lessons they learned while moving up in their fields.

#2 BUY IT: The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Direction and Purpose by Oprah Winfrey, from $20 on Amazon A word of wisdom from the one and only Oprah: Everyone has a purpose. And, according to her, "Your real job in life is to figure out as soon as possible what that is, who you are meant to be, and begin to honor your calling in the best way possible." We hear you loud and clear Oprah!

