A Coming to America Sequel Starring Eddie Murphy Is Officially Happening

Eddie Murphy is returning to his rightful place on the throne.

On Friday, Deadline announced that the actor will reprise his role as Prince Akeem in the sequel to Coming to America. In a statement, the actor told the outlet, "After many years of anticipation, I'm thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward... We've assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I'm looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen."

In other exciting news, Kenya Barris, who is the creator of the show Black-ish, will be writing the screenplay.

For those who need a refresher on what the 1988 blockbuster is about, Murphy plays an African prince who hopes to find a wife in the United States. However, since he is a prince he must go undercover in Queens to meet the woman of his dreams.