Temptation Island and TV's Most Unconventional Dating Shows

Temptation is coming.

USA Network's revamped version of Temptation Island returns this Wednesday, March 16 with season four, bringing with it a whole other world of reality TV dating. The series takes four couples at a crucial time in their relationship, splits them up in two houses, and surrounds them with sexy single people to date over the course of the show.

Either the couples will weather the storm or they'll give into temptation, but there will inevitably be drama (and hookups!) no matter what happens with that many men and women living in fancy villas together.

Temptation Island is hardly the first boundary-pushing show centered around dating on TV (and not even the first version of Temptation Island).

Join us as we take a walk through some of TV's other wild TV dating concepts—minus The Bachelor, because in comparison, one person dating 30 other people and slowly eliminating them is practically a normal way to date at this point.