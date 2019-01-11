Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald Split 2 Years After Getting Engaged

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 2:41 PM

Brie Larson and fiancé Alex Greenwald have broken up after dating for over five years.

A source confirms to E! News that the director and musician recently called off their engagement. 

The pair got engaged nearly three years ago in May 2016 while on a vacation in Tokyo, Japan. Following the news of his proposal, Brie and Alex kept any wedding plans under wraps. 

They made their last red carpet appearance together as a couple on the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet in April. 

And on their social media, the artistic individuals kept the PDA to a minimum. Every so often, Brie or Alex would share a photo, giving a glimpse into their private life. The last picture Brie shared of her beau was in November, which she captioned with the Emily Brontë quote: "Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness; it has no taste." 

2019 Celebrity Breakups

While Alex didn't appear to share romantic quotes about his relationship with Brie, people can spot small details in his photos that are cute shout-outs to his girlfriend. In July, he shared a photo of himself wearing a Captain Marvel hat and gave Brie credit for taking the pic.

In other instances, Brie thanked Alex for his support during speeches at awards shows. During her acceptance speech at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in 2013, Brie said, "I'd like to thank my boyfriend, Alex Greenwald, for making me pasta and taking care of our puppy while I made this movie."

And in 2016 she made a serious declaration of her love on the stage of the Screen Actors Guild awards. "My wonderful boyfriend, Alex—I love you so much," the actress proclaimed.

People was the first to break the news of their split.

