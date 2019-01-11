OMG! Ross and Rachel's Friends Daughter Is All Grown Up and a Twin IRL

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 1:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Aniston, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon, Friends

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The One Where We Discovered Emma Geller-Green Is a Twin.

Can you believe it's been almost 17 years since the birth of baby Emma? On the season eight finale of Friends in May 2002, the world watched as Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) welcomed their baby girl, Emma. In later seasons, Ross and Rachel's young daughter was portrayed by twins Cali Sheldon and Noelle Sheldon. Just like with Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen in Full House, many shows will hire twin actors to play the role of a young child for filming purposes.

The twins appeared on about eight episodes of the series from 2003 to 2004 before Friends came to an end. Since that time, the Sheldon twins, who are now 16, have appeared in a handful of other acting projects.

Photos

10 Secrets From the Friends Set Revealed

This March, the twins will hit the big screen in Jordan Peele's new movie, Us.

"So excited to announce that @noelle.sheldon and I have been cast in the next @jordanpeele movie Us!" Cali shared with her Instagram followers over the summer. "So thankful for this opportunity and excited to work with such amazing actors and @jordanpeele."

On Christmas, Noelle shared the trailer for the movie—which also stars Lupita Nyong'o, Elisabeth Moss and Winston Duke—on Instagram.

"The trailer for Us is out now!" Noelle wrote. "So happy I got to be a part of this movie, it looks amazing and terrifying!"

Us hits theaters on March 22.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Friends , TV , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Temptation Island

Temptation Island and TV's Most Unconventional Dating Shows

Criminal Minds

Which Criminal Minds Character Will You Miss Most When the Series Ends?

George Anthony Forgives Daughter Casey After Near-Fatal Accident

George Anthony Confirms Car Crash Was Not a Suicide Attempt

George Anthony, Dr. Oz

George Anthony Says He Has Forgiven Casey Anthony After Near-Fatal Car Crash

Kellie Pickler & Ben Aaron Pick Their Dream Talk Show Guests

90 Day Fiance

This 90 Day Fiancé "Tell All" Sneak Peek Will Have You Looking at Asuelu and Steven Differently

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.