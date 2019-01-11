Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Arrested for DUI

Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. is making headlines again, but this time it isn't for their family feud.

E! News can confirm the 52-year-old was arrested for a DUI in the wee hours of Friday morning in Oregon, as first reported by TMZ. At 1:33 a.m., authorities pulled him over and performed a field sobriety test which confirmed that Thomas was inebriated. He also blew a .11, three points over the legal limit of .08 percent. He was then sent to a detox center so he could "sober up" and be released.

This is not Thomas' first encounter with police. Markle Jr. was arrested in January 2017 after he pulled a gun on his fiancée, Darlene Blount, during a heated and drunken argument. At the time of his arrest, Blount reportedly told officials she feared for her life, but she dropped the case the following month.