Cara Delevingne Says She Lost 50,000 Followers After Denouncing R. Kelly

After speaking her mind about R. Kelly on Instagram this week, Cara Delevingne lost thousands of social media followers.

The 26-year-old actress and model took to Instagram on Thursday to share her reaction to the Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly. "I finished the Surviving R Kelly documentary last night and I am so shocked and outraged at how long this has gone on," she said of the allegations made against R. Kelly in the docu-series. "My heart goes out to all the victims of his emotional and physical abuse and their families. This man is a predator that feeds of power and in my opinion is far worse than Harvey Weinstein and needs to be held accountable."

"I am not trying to compare the two, my point is, Harvey is being investigated and R Kelly is not," Delevingne continued. "We have ourselves to blame in this situation, I knew of the allegations but failed to try and understand the severity of the situation. I still continued to listen to his music."