George Anthony Says He Has Forgiven Casey Anthony After Near-Fatal Car Crash

Sony Picture Television
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 11:45 AM
The Anthony family is making forgiveness a priority in 2019.
In a rare television interview, both George Anthony and Cindy Anthony are sitting down with Dr. Oz to discuss a wide range of topics.
One important discussion is whether or not their daughter Casey Anthony has reached out following her dad's near-fatal car crash.
"She did reach out to see how I am," George shared in a sneak peek at Monday's all-new Dr. Oz Show. "I would [like to see her]. I mean honestly I would. I would just like to tell her I'm sorry. You know that I forgive her. I forgive her and that's hard for me to say, but you know what, I need to be forgiven by her, my son and other family members or friends that I care so much about. Forgive me for what I've done. To all of our lives."
Cindy added, "You didn't do anything, it was an accident."
Back in November, People reported that George was driving his wife's vehicle in Orlando when he lost control and flipped the vehicle several times.
After the crash made headlines, some questioned that the incident was a cry for help. George, however, was quick to shut down any speculation.
"Well they're definitely wrong. They really don't know the person I am inside and how far I've come," he shared. "I was on my way home to see [Cindy] and shortly after 2:30, 2:35 in the afternoon."
George added, "I had every reason to come back and be with her and be here for Christmas."
This isn't the first time George and Cindy have spoken candidly on The Dr. Oz Show. Last fall, the grandparents to the late Caylee Anthony appeared on the show and spoke about their relationship with Casey.
"Because Casey and I right now, it is like oil and water—one of us is floating, one of us is sinking. We're just not connected anymore, and that hurts. I wish I could be part of her life, but I would never feel comfortable around her. I can't trust her," George shared. "I can't trust the things she's going to say out there. I know she's given some other interviews that she said she was never going to do, and things she's said and done, it's just, it's wrong."
To find out when The Dr. Oz Show airs in your neighborhood, check your local listings here.
