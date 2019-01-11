90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Arrested for Domestic Violence After Fight With Colt

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 11:02 AM

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Colt Johnson, 90 Day Fiance

Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson's rocky relationship has taken another explosive turn.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple, whose tumultuous romance has played out in the press in recent months, are in the news again after an argument between Larissa and Colt led to the police being called and Larissa being arrested.

Las Vegas Police confirm to E! News that Larissa was arrested at 5 a.m. local time. She was charged with battery, domestic violence, a misdemeanor. There is a mandatory 12-hour hold and she is now in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. Colt has not been arrested.

On Thursday night, Larissa took to Instagram to post a series of since-deleted photos and videos, showing her with a seemingly bloody face. Larissa first posted a photo of her face with the caption, "colt called the cops on me we argue."

She went on to post a video, repeating that Colt had called the cops on her. "I'll be deported," she said in the video. "I just scratch him because he was hurt me...I'm really hurt, but he called the police first."

90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

"Colt argued because many vids he tortured me," Larissa later wrote on her Instagram Story, captured by fans. "I need one attorney he called the cops. Please help me he will lie."

She went on to explain that the "reason" for the fight was because Colt had purchased a porn video, posting the receipt on Instagram.

90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates also posted a photo, allegedly of Colt after his fight with Larissa, showing him with a bloody mouth.

Police confirm to E! News that a call came in last night at 11:23 pm. Larissa told officers she was battered by Colt and she wanted to press charges. According to TMZ, officers responded to the call, but Colt wasn't there, so they returned hours later to speak to both Colt and Larissa. And, after examining Colt's fingernails, police determined Larissa's facial injury couldn't have been from him, TMZ reports, because "he's a nail-biter."

After learning of Larissa's two previous domestic violence arrests and based on the evidence, Larissa was then arrested.

90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima No Longer Facing Domestic Battery Charges

Larissa was previously arrested for domestic battery in November, which according to court records, was her second arrest for domestic violence. She had been arrested earlier in 2018 but the charges have since been dismissed. E! News learned in December that Larissa will not face domestic battery charges for her November arrest because the Clark County District Attorney rejected the case.

