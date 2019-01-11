Mario Lopez and Wife Courtney Are Expecting Baby No. 3

Mario Lopez has a family update that can't be missed!

On Friday morning, the Saved By the Bell alum took to Instagram and Twitter with a big announcement for his fans and followers. As it turns out, his wife is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3.

"Oh BABY!!" Courtney Lopez revealed on social media. "Here we go again…#LopezPartyofFive #DebutinginJuly."

Mario added, "That's right! We're adding to the team. We're going to be a party of five. We don't know what we're having. It remains to be seen. So blessed."

In her Instagram announcement, Courtney also shared pictures of her children with Dominic wearing a "Best Big Brother" t-shirt and Gia sporting a "Best Big Sister" tank-top from Chaser Kids.