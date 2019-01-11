Michael J. Fox Gets His First Tattoo at Age 57: See the Meaningful Design

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 9:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michael J. Fox

Instagram

Michael J. Fox has some new ink.

The 57-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to post a picture of his very first tattoo. 

"First tattoo, sea turtle, long story," he captioned the image of the body art.

The Back to the Future star got the design at Bang Bang NYC in New York on Wednesday. The tattoo parlor posted pictures of the celebrity encounter, and the artist, Mr. K, gave a little insight into what the design really means.

"Represents his life and himself," he wrote on Instagram. "Can't decide how I feel today @realmikejfox it was an honor."

It looks like Fox was able to repay Mr. K for his work, too. The Marty McFly character gave a slight nod to his old flicks by signing a hoverboard and pair of Nikes.

"Thank you for the trust as well as letting us fan out a bit after!" a post from Bang Bang NYC's official Instagram account read. "Thank you for sharing the story of your tattoo with me. Keep following that turtle."

Read

The Truth About Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's Inspiring 30-Year Love Story

The business' owner, Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy, opened up about the experience to Inked magazine. He told the publication Fox's team reached out via email and set up a consultation with Mr. K in October.

"He got a sea turtle," McCurdy said. "He was telling me that there was a transformation for him with his career decisions when he was swimming in Saint John. He spotted this turtle with a chunk missing from its fin and a scar on his face and that turtle let him swim with him for about a half an hour. He made a transcending decision right after that. So, that turtle was pretty significant to him."

Fox isn't the only celebrity to recognize the talent of the Bang Bang NYC staff.  McCurdy alone has tattooed Rihanna, LeBron James, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Michael J. Fox , Top Stories , Apple News , Tattoos

Trending Stories

Latest News
Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Weathers the Windstorm—What Happens Next?

Sarah Hyland, Ellen DeGeneres

Sarah Hyland Recalls Coming "Very, Very, Very, Very" Close to Committing Suicide

Mariah Carey, Patti Labelle

Patti LaBelle "Had to Slap" Mariah Carey "Every Now and Then" Early in Her Career

Elizabeth Smart

Elizabeth Smart "Thrilled" Missing Teen Jayme Closs Was Found Alive: "What a Miracle"

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Dusty Rose

Behati Prinsloo Gets Candid About Marriage to Adam Levine and Postpartum Depression

Jimmy Fallon, Lana Condor, Bryan Cranston

Yikes! Bryan Cranston Overshares in Lana Condor and Jimmy Fallon's To All the Boys I've Loved Before Spoof

R. Kelly

R. Kelly's Attorney Speaks Out Over Docuseries Allegations

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.