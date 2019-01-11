Grey's Anatomy Weathers the Windstorm—What Happens Next?

ABC
The Grey's Anatomy winds are blowing more than just trees and power lines around—drama is also in the forecast.
When viewers last checked in with the docs of Grey Sloan Memorial, there was a hot ambulance hookup, patients in jeopardy and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was stuck in an elevator with DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).
In the Thursday, Jan. 17 midseason premiere, "Shelter From the Storm," viewers will once again find Mer and DeLuca in that elevator…but does anything happen? The windstorm continues to wreak havoc through Seattle and the power outage leaves the doctors in dire straits to save their patients. Meanwhile, all that drama between Owen (Kevin McKidd), Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Teddy (Kim Raver) comes to a head when they confront just how complicated things have become.
Get a sneak peek at the drama below.
ABC
Trapped
The midseason finale ended with Mer and DeLuca in an elevator. Looks like they're still there when the action picks up...but what type of action happens in the elevator?
ABC
So Close
That's a big elevator, they don't have to sit that close to each other.
ABC
Things Are...
Owen has his hands full. There's his relationship with Amelia and Teddy's pregnancy...
ABC
...Getting Complicated
The three have to confront the complicated situation they're all in together.
ABC
Mer?
Is that DeLuca's face when he sees Meredith?
ABC
The Boys
It looks like Mer will have quite the convo with DeLuca and Link when she gets out of the elevator.
ABC
Something to Talk About
What could they be discussing?
ABC
The Ball is in Mer's Court
DeLuca and Link have both made it known they're interested in Mer.
ABC
Three's a Crowd
The battle for Meredith's heart?
ABC
Decisions, Decisions
After the death of her husband, Meredith finally realized it was time to get back out there.
ABC
Dreamy
At the beginning of the season Meredith had a sex dream about DeLuca. Will it go beyond a dream?
ABC
Some Trouble
Remember when Richard trashed that bar? Well, that may be the least of his problems...
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.