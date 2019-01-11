Grey's Anatomy Weathers the Windstorm—What Happens Next?

The Grey's Anatomy winds are blowing more than just trees and power lines around—drama is also in the forecast.

When viewers last checked in with the docs of Grey Sloan Memorial, there was a hot ambulance hookup, patients in jeopardy and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was stuck in an elevator with DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).

In the Thursday, Jan. 17 midseason premiere, "Shelter From the Storm," viewers will once again find Mer and DeLuca in that elevator…but does anything happen? The windstorm continues to wreak havoc through Seattle and the power outage leaves the doctors in dire straits to save their patients. Meanwhile, all that drama between Owen (Kevin McKidd), Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Teddy (Kim Raver) comes to a head when they confront just how complicated things have become.