Behati Prinsloo Gets Candid About Marriage to Adam Levine and Postpartum Depression

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 8:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Behati Prinsloo, PorterEdit, Cover

Alexandra Nataf

Behati Prinsloo is opening up about her first meeting with Adam Levine.

The 30-year-old supermodel, who shares two kids with Levine, gets candid about their relationship and starting a family in her cover story for NET-A-PORTER's weekly digital magazine, PorterEdit. In the interview, Prinsloo talks about her "awkward" first encounter with Levine and reveals how they first got to know each other.

"I met my husband through a mutual friend," she tells the outlet. "Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, 'You should meet Behati because she's a total tomboy and down for anything,' so he emailed me asking if I could do it. I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email."

Read

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Celebrate Victoria's Secret Fashion Show With Sporty Date Night

"A month later, I went to LA for a job, and that was the first time we met in person," Prinsloo continues. "I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me. He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me – it was so awkward. Then he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy. We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!"

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dusty Rose Levine, in Sept. 2016. Then, exactly a year later, Prinsloo revealed she was expecting a second child with the Maroon 5 frontman. The duo's baby girl, Gio Grace Levinewas born in Feb. 2018.

"After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life," Prinsloo tells the magazine. "But after the second one everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to workout, breastfeeding was easier."

"I'm [currently] keeping work very casual and not trying to be everywhere and show that I'm 'back' – it's tough being a mom," Prinsloo, who recently returned to the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, explains. "I did the Victoria's Secret show eight months after I had Gio. I felt so empowered. I was like, ‘I can do this, I have two kids.' It was a beautiful journey; I loved being pregnant and I enjoyed getting back to work."

You can read more from Prinsloo's interview HERE.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Behati Prinsloo , Adam Levine , Couples , Magazines , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Weathers the Windstorm—What Happens Next?

Sarah Hyland, Ellen DeGeneres

Sarah Hyland Recalls Coming "Very, Very, Very, Very" Close to Committing Suicide

Mariah Carey, Patti Labelle

Patti LaBelle "Had to Slap" Mariah Carey "Every Now and Then" Early in Her Career

Elizabeth Smart

Elizabeth Smart "Thrilled" Missing Teen Jayme Closs Was Found Alive: "What a Miracle"

Jimmy Fallon, Lana Condor, Bryan Cranston

Yikes! Bryan Cranston Overshares in Lana Condor and Jimmy Fallon's To All the Boys I've Loved Before Spoof

R. Kelly

R. Kelly's Attorney Speaks Out Over Docuseries Allegations

Criminal Minds

It's So Hard to Say Goodbye: Why Criminal Minds and So Many of Your Favorite TV Shows Are Ending

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.