Bromances, Sexcapades and an Actual Lawsuit: 20 Fun Facts You Forgot About Varsity Blues

Think back to when you were partying like it's 1999.

Yup, Prince was still around. Michael Jackson too. Hillary Clinton, years ahead of her presidential run, was standing by husband Bill Clinton's side as impeachment proceedings began and everyone was starting to fret about what was to come with Y2K. Thankfully, pop culture was offering much in the way of distraction. In a land before DVR, families were gathering to watch The Sopranos or test their trivia knowledge with the latest installment of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and there were these two emerging pop stars by the names of Britney Spears and Christina Aguileraproducing impossibly catchy tunes.

It was also a year that brought us some of the best teenage cinema to date with She's All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, American Pie and Cruel Intentions offering up a plethora of angsty high school fare for the under-18 set.