Fans Think The Weeknd Dissed Drake Over His Secret Baby in New Song "Lost in the Fire"

Cue an eyebrow raise.

On the heels of The Weeknd's newly released track with DJ Gesaffelstein, "Lost in the Fire," fans are pointing at another musical star: Drake.

Listeners took note of the Grammy winner's sultry lyrics, paying special attention to a line that goes, "And I just want a baby with the right one

(I just want a baby with the right) 'Cause I could never be the one to hide one (I could never be the one to hide)."

Fans inferred the comment was a reference to Drake, who secretly welcomed a son in October 2017, but did not confirm his existence until he released his fifth studio album, Scorpion, in June 2018.

"OMG!!! The Weeknd just assured we wont be getting another Take Care album or another collab song with Drake," one fan tweeted.