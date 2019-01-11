Why Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield Relish Sex Education's Awkwardness

Gillian Anderson is smoking weed and drinking wine. She's having casual sex, talking about masturbation, scrotums and all sorts of things that would be deemed "bawdy" by some—all this while surrounded by sex toys. She's teaching the world all about s-e-x in Netflix's Sex Education. It's a far cry from Special Agent Dana Scully—and that is exactly what the Emmy-winning actress wanted.

"I'm always looking for something different, yeah," Anderson told E! News.

In the series, Anderson plays Dr. Jean Milburn, a sex therapist, and mom Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield). Otis, somewhat begrudgingly, becomes a coitus guru himself, but for his school peers. It's all for the cash and a crush.

For Anderson, the role is a departure from what most TV viewers know her for—the aliens and supernatural of The X-Files and the murder and mayhem of The Fall and Hannibal.