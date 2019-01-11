Everything You Need to Know Before the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Award season is in full swing and next up on the agenda is the 24th Critics' Choice Awards.

This year, all the stars will be flocking to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 13th. The star-studded event will be hosted by Taye Diggs and is expected to be full of nail-biting moments.

Stars from this year's hit movie The Favourite are expected to turn out in fabulous style, along with the cast from the popular show The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

While this show is just one of the first award shows of the season, it is said by the organizers that the winners of Sunday night's awards are often a good prediction of the winners for the 2019 Oscars. So for movie and TV fans alike, we are rounding up all the information you need to know ahead of Sunday's show.