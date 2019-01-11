Closet Staples for the Career Woman

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 3:00 AM
We don't know about you, but the new year has us thinking about being our best selves.
That means taking a long, hard and honest look at the areas of our lives in which we can improve. Of course there's room for improvement pretty much everywhere, but one area we're laser focused on is our careers. And the easiest way to kick it up a notch is with some fresh new boss lady-inspired outfits. Wouldn't you agree?
For classy-but-chic blazers, pants, dresses and more you should start circulating into your office wardrobe, keep scrolling!
BUY IT: $52 at J.Crew (with the code FLASH)
BUY IT: Choker Neck Gramercy Tee, $40 at Express
BUY IT: Whisper Light Square Neck Dress, $22 at Nordstrom Rack
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
