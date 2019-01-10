Jamie Lynn Spears Says Zoey 101 Didn't End Because of Her Teen Pregnancy

Jamie Lynn Spears is addressing rumors that Zoey 101 ended because of her first pregnancy.

The Nickelodeon alum took to Instagram this week to mark the 14th anniversary of the Zoey 101 premiere, sharing a video of the TV show's opening credits with her fans. "Are you ready? 14 years later...still a jam," Spears captioned the post, adding the hashtags #itdidNOTendbecauseofpregnancy and #contractwasfinished.

Spears, who became pregnant with her daughter Maddie at the age of 16, also responded to fans in the comments of the post.

"Oh wow you didn't quit because you were pregnant, you waited this long tell us," one social media user wrote.

"Nope," Spears replied. "I went home to finish high school and was going to pursue movies."