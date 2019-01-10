James Middleton's Instagram Revealed: 6 Things We Learned About Kate Middleton's Little Brother

James Middleton is probably one of the most mysterious of the Middleton family, but now, royal watchers are getting an inside look at the elusive figure's private life.

Kate Middleton's little brother's Instagram account recently surfaced on the internet, giving people a peek at the daily life of the 31-year-old. Tons of photos dating back to 2013 are on display for the public to peruse at their pleasure, at least until the businessman switches his account to private.

When the Duchess of Cambridge first started dating Prince William, little was known about the Middleton family as a whole. Slowly but surely though, interest in the upper class clan increased, especially when Pippa Middleton burst onto the scene with her pert derrière at the royal wedding in 2011.

Over the years, people have watched the family with keen interest. However, James, who is affectionately nicknamed J. Midy by friends, managed to maintain relative privacy, despite being related to the Duchess of Cambridge.

It was recently revealed that the entrepreneur is dating financial analyst Alizee Thevenet, but little else is known about his personal life.