Critics' Choice Awards 2019: When and How to Watch

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Jan. 12, 2019 4:00 AM

Emma Stone, Taye Diggs, Keri Russell, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Fox Searchlight Pictures; The CW; FX

It's almost time for the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards!

That's right! Television and film's biggest stars will gather at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Jan. 13 to celebrate the work of their peers.

As far as movies go, The Favourite is the current frontrunner. The Fox Searchlight Pictures' production leads in the film categories with 14 nominations. However, it has some tough competition. Black Panther follows closely behind with 12 nods and First Man has 10. Mary Poppins Returns, A Star Is Born and Vice are also top contenders with nine nominations each.

As for TV, The Americans, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Escape at Dannemora lead the pack with five nominations each. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Sharp Objects are also top competitors with four nods each. 

You can see the complete list of nominations here.

Critics' Choice Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

Of course, it will ultimately be up to The Broadcast Film Critics Association and The Broadcast Television Journalists Association to decide who takes home the trophies. Although, Claire Foy has already been named the winner of the 2019 #SeeHer Award.

Taye Diggs will host this year's show, and stars like Kristen Bell, Viola Davis, Awkwafina, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Nicole Kidman, Ben Stiller, Mandy Moore and Cole Sprouse will present the awards. So, fans won't want to miss a minute.

To catch all of the action, tune into The CW Network this Sunday from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

