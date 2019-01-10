Anna Faris Reveals How She Spices Things Up in the Bedroom

Anna Faris is opening up about her personal life.

On a new episode of her Unqualified podcast, the Mom star dishes about everything from how she spices things up in the bedroom to her divorce from Chris Pratt. The exes, who officially became divorced in Nov. 2018, share a 6-year-old son together, Jack. After listening to a caller's breakup story on the podcast episode, Faris talks about her relationship with Pratt and how they co-parent their son.

"Chris and I work really hard 'cause we have Jack, that is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy," Faris says. "We have sort of the luxury of circumstance. You know, we are both in other loving relationships...but it is...it's like how do you not in general sink into a place of bitterness?"