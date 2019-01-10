Tim Tebow Is Engaged to Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tim Tebow is off the field—er–market!

The football and baseball pro is engaged to his girlfriend, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. The 31-year-old famous athlete shared the big news on social media, where he and the 23-year-old model also revealed photos from the special moment. From the looks of the snaps, Tebow got down on one knee in a picturesque field, where some floral decor set the scene.

"Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world," Tebow said of their engagement. "You're the love of my life, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

"Any dreams I've ever had, you've exceeded them all! I love you and I can't wait to spend forever with you!" Nel-Peters wrote to her future husband online.