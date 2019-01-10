Tim Tebow Is Engaged to Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Kelly Braman/@kellybramanphotography
Tim Tebow is off the field—er–market!
The football and baseball pro is engaged to his girlfriend, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. The 31-year-old famous athlete shared the big news on social media, where he and the 23-year-old model also revealed photos from the special moment. From the looks of the snaps, Tebow got down on one knee in a picturesque field, where some floral decor set the scene.
"Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world," Tebow said of their engagement. "You're the love of my life, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."
"Any dreams I've ever had, you've exceeded them all! I love you and I can't wait to spend forever with you!" Nel-Peters wrote to her future husband online.
The New York Mets player confirmed he was dating the South Africa native over the summer. "She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life," he told ESPN in July. "I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful."
Kelly Braman/@kellybramanphotography
A month later, she shared a special birthday tribute to her man on social media. "Happy Birthday Timmy," Nel-Peters shared with her 1.3 million followers. "You are such a bright light in so many people's lives. Have the best day ever!"
While they've kept their romance mostly out of the limelight, the beauty pageant titleholder did share updates on social media from time to time, including their trip to South Africa with her parents this past Christmas.
Now, they're kicking off 2019 with a new relationship status: engaged. Congratulations to the happy couple!