Disney Channel Star Garrett Clayton Is Engaged

Garrett Clayton is engaged to Blake Knight!

The 27-year-old actor, who starred as Tanner in Teen Beach Movie, revealed on Thursday that he and his longtime love actually got engaged a year ago. Alongside a series of beautiful engagement photos, Clayton told his Instagram followers that Knight proposed during a trip to Iceland.

"It's been 1 year since @hrhblakeknight asked me to marry him in Iceland on the most beautiful trip and the most beautiful day of my life to date," Clayton wrote. "I'll never forget your face in that moment when you got down on one knee. Love, nervous, and excited (Obv, I was going to say yes) all rolled into the love of my life. Everyday with you is filled with joy and laughter. (even when we get heated every night over who has to get out of bed to turn off the hall light)."