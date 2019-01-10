Bam Margera Leaves Rehab After 10 Days and Sends a Scathing Note to His Critics

10 days after checking back into rehab, Bam Margera has checked himself out.

The 39-year-old pro-skateboarder and Jackass star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a lengthy note to the "a--holes" who "want to talk s--t" about his sobriety. In the eight-part Instagram post, Margera said that he's "doing better than ever" and explained why he decided to leave rehab.

"By day number 5 in rehab I realized when I am bored is when I drink," Margera wrote. "Well in rehab I am bored 50 percent of the time so that's when I figured out that when boredom sets in and alcohol is off limits, that's when I get creative as f--k, an explosion of good ideas, exercise, skate, workout, yoga, hike, bike way more. Because I don't like to sit stagnant! (UNLESS I AM DRUNK)."