Kailyn Lowry's Latest Clapback at Jenelle Evans Isn't What Teen Mom Fans Expected

Instead of fighting back, perhaps it's best to kill them with kindness.

As Teen Mom fans know, Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry haven't seen eye-to-eye on and off screen for a long, long time.

Their feud only got uglier earlier this month when the pair found themselves in a social media war.

"I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David," Kailyn shared on Twitter.

Jenelle would later post, "Then you got this dumb c--t tweeting about me again to make herself relevant…all you have to worry about is my babygirl." Fast-forward to this week when Jenelle took another shot at her co-star.