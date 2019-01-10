Penn Badgley Is Putting Thirsty You Viewers on Blast

When You started streaming on Netflix following its cancellation by Lifetime, people started binging. And lusting.

The series stars Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager who stalks, then dates Elizabeth Lail's Guinevere Beck. And then he, well, that'd be a spoiler. But Joe Goldberg is not a good guy. And while we're on the subject, Badgley's Gossip Girl character, Dan Humphrey, also wasn't all that great. After all, he was Gossip Girl the whole time, meaning he did some really messed up s—t to people he loved. But all the dastardly deeds haven't stopped You fans from lusting after Badgley's character. Which…is problematic. And something Badgley has been tackling on his Twitter.