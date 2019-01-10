Law & Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Isn't Buying Mark Feuerstein's Threesome Tale

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 7:05 AM
Law & Order: SVU is ripping from the headlines once again for a twisted case that even throws Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) for a loop—and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek.
In the video above from "Plastic," the Thursday, Jan. 10 episode, Benson grills a plastic surgeon (Mark Feuerstein) about his involvement with another woman. Seems he and his girlfriend have a thing for threesomes.
"So, this is a regular thing? Picking up other women?" Benson asks him.
"Sadie and I have been together, we're like an old married couple. She jokes, ‘Add sugar to maintain freshness.' She's a baker, that's why," Feuerstein's character says after he and his girlfriend, played by Alyssa Sutherland, are accused of rape by a young woman, Ava (Willa Fitzgerald).
Benson isn't buying it. Watch above now.
The case of the episode mirrors a real-life event from late 2018 when a plastic surgeon and his girlfriend made headlines when they were accused of and charged with rape of at least two women.
The episode is a Royal Pains reunion for Fitzgerald and Feuerstein. The guest cast also includes Hal Taylor and Ilana Benjamin.
Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays, 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
