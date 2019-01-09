Michael Jackson's Estate Denounces New Documentary's Sexual Abuse Allegations

Michael Jackson's estate is criticizing a new documentary preparing to make its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival at the end of the month.

The acclaimed festival announced on Wednesday that they added a new documentary called Leaving Neverland to their lineup in the "special events category." The site's description for Leaving Neverland reads, "At the height of his stardom Michael Jackson began long-running relationships with two boys, aged 7 and 10, and their families. Now in their 30s, they tell the story of how they were sexually abused by Jackson, and how they came to terms with it years later."

Jackson's estate denounced the claims against the prolific singer and the documentary as a whole. "This is yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson," the estate said in a statement to E! News. "Wade Robson and James Safechuck have both testified under oath that Michael never did anything inappropriate toward them. Safechuck and Robson, the latter a self-proclaimed 'master of deception', filed lawsuits against Michael's Estate, asking for millions of dollars. Both lawsuits were dismissed."

The comments continued, "This so called 'documentary' is just another rehash of dated and discredited allegations. It's baffling why any credible filmmaker would involve himself with this project."