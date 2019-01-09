Lindsay Lohan Reveals Who She Calls Before She Makes Big Decisions on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

If only we could all have Oprah as our life coach.

Lindsay Lohan and her Beach Club employees are doing some bonding in next week's episode by sharing their goals, dreams, and life advice, and of course Lindsay's ends with the kind of life advice we wish we could follow: Always call Oprah.

"She's my 911. I ask her for advice before I do anything," Lindsay says in the exclusive clip above.

Her full list of life goals reads: "My purpose is to make people happy. Be strong for friends & family. Love & be loyal. Gratitude. Change the world. Always call Oprah."

"I'm keeping this," says Panos, Lindsay's business partner. But if he tried it, would Oprah accept his call?