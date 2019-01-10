What to Blow Your Gift Cards on

The holidays are a blast and all, but we're ok with the fact that they've come and gone.

The parties have slowed down, you're newly focused on your resolutions and, best of all, you're probably left with a few gift cards that need to be spent. But what do you buy, you ask yourself? Well a good place to start is with what you didn't get for the holidays. Take inventory of your presents and really think: What is it that I wanted and didn't get? Probably something slightly pricy and practical.

To help get you started on the brainstorming part, we made this list.