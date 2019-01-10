What to Blow Your Gift Cards on

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

The holidays are a blast and all, but we're ok with the fact that they've come and gone. 

The parties have slowed down, you're newly focused on your resolutions and, best of all, you're probably left with a few gift cards that need to be spent. But what do you buy, you ask yourself? Well a good place to start is with what you didn't get for the holidays. Take inventory of your presents and really think: What is it that I wanted and didn't get? Probably something slightly pricy and practical.

To help get you started on the brainstorming part, we made this list.

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

HUDA BEAUTY The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette

BUY IT: HUDA BEAUTY The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette, $65 at Sephora

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

STEVE MADDEN Entertainment Wraparound Sandal

BUY IT: STEVE MADDEN Entertainment Wraparound Sandal, $100 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

BEAUTYBIO GloPRO® Microneedling Facial Regeneration Tool

BUY IT: BEAUTYBIO GloPRO® Microneedling Facial Regeneration Tool, $199 at Sephora

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell, Works with Alexa

BUY IT: Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel, Works with Alexa, $100 at Amazon

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker

BUY IT: SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker-Icy Blue, $90 at Target

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

UGG® Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slipper

BUY IT: UGG® Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slipper, $100 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

Bose® QuietComfort® 35 Wireless Headphones II

BUY IT: Bose® QuietComfort® 35 Wireless Headphones II, $350 at Target

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

DRYBAR Baby Buttercup Blow Dryer

BUY IT: DRYBAR Baby Buttercup Blow Dryer, $135 at Sephora

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

TOPSHOP Faux Fur Zip Hooded Sweatshirt

BUY IT: TOPSHOP Faux Fur Zip Hooded Sweatshirt, $75 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle

BUY IT: Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle, $300 at Target

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

GoPro Hero 7 Action Camera + 38 Piece Accessory Kit

BUY IT: GoPro Hero 7 (White) Action Camera + 38 Piece Accessory Kit, $229 at Amazon

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

MICHAEL KORS 53mm Gradient Round Sunglasses

BUY IT: MICHAEL KORS 53mm Gradient Round Sunglasses, $99 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer

BUY IT: KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer KSM150, $230 at Target

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

TED BAKER LONDON Cherry Blossom Print Duvet Cover & Sham Set

BUY IT: TED BAKER LONDON Cherry Blossom Print Duvet Cover & Sham Set, $149.99–$199.99

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

Whirlpool 25 Bottle 2.7 cu ft Wine Fridge

BUY IT: Whirlpool 25 Bottle 2.7 cu ft Wine Fridge - Stainless Steel JC-75Z, $160 at Target

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Kid-Proof Case

BUY IT: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (8" HD Display Tablet) Kid-Proof Case - 32GB, $124 at Target

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Alexa

BUY IT: Echo Dot (2nd Generation) - Smart Speaker With Alexa, $25 at Amazon

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

Weighted Blanket w/ 2 Duvet Covers for Hot & Cold Sleepers

BUY IT: Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket w/ 2 Duvet Covers for Hot & Cold Sleepers, $130 at Amazon

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

TOPSHOP Toni Faux Fur Leopard Long Coat

BUY IT: TOPSHOP Toni Faux Fur Leopard Long Coat, $210 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On

NIKE Air Force 1 Sage Low Platform Sneaker

BUY IT: NIKE Air Force 1 Sage Low Platform Sneaker, $100 at Nordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

