What to Blow Your Gift Cards on

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 3:00 AM
The holidays are a blast and all, but we're ok with the fact that they've come and gone.
The parties have slowed down, you're newly focused on your resolutions and, best of all, you're probably left with a few gift cards that need to be spent. But what do you buy, you ask yourself? Well a good place to start is with what you didn't get for the holidays. Take inventory of your presents and really think: What is it that I wanted and didn't get? Probably something slightly pricy and practical.
To help get you started on the brainstorming part, we made this list.
BUY IT: HUDA BEAUTY The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette, $65 at Sephora
BUY IT: STEVE MADDEN Entertainment Wraparound Sandal, $100 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: BEAUTYBIO GloPRO® Microneedling Facial Regeneration Tool, $199 at Sephora
BUY IT: Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel, Works with Alexa, $100 at Amazon
BUY IT: SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker-Icy Blue, $90 at Target
BUY IT: UGG® Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slipper, $100 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Bose® QuietComfort® 35 Wireless Headphones II, $350 at Target
BUY IT: TOPSHOP Faux Fur Zip Hooded Sweatshirt, $75 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: GoPro Hero 7 (White) Action Camera + 38 Piece Accessory Kit, $229 at Amazon
BUY IT: MICHAEL KORS 53mm Gradient Round Sunglasses, $99 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer KSM150, $230 at Target
BUY IT: TED BAKER LONDON Cherry Blossom Print Duvet Cover & Sham Set, $149.99–$199.99
BUY IT: Whirlpool 25 Bottle 2.7 cu ft Wine Fridge - Stainless Steel JC-75Z, $160 at Target
BUY IT: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (8" HD Display Tablet) Kid-Proof Case - 32GB, $124 at Target
BUY IT: Echo Dot (2nd Generation) - Smart Speaker With Alexa, $25 at Amazon
BUY IT: Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket w/ 2 Duvet Covers for Hot & Cold Sleepers, $130 at Amazon
BUY IT: TOPSHOP Toni Faux Fur Leopard Long Coat, $210 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: NIKE Air Force 1 Sage Low Platform Sneaker, $100 at Nordstrom
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
