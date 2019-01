See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Countryside Cotswolds Home

Ever wonder what a countryside retreat fit for a duke and duchess looks like? Here you go.

Photos have emerged of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's property in the Cotswold Hills in England. It is estimated to be worth upwards of $3 million with four bedrooms and a separate cottage for staff. Not too shabby!

The royal pair, who wed last May, reportedly enjoyed getting away to the house after tying the knot. "They spend a lot of time in the Cotswolds, more than people realize. They are in the country way more than they are in London and they are enjoying a low-key and very domesticated start to married life," Vanity Fair reported in August, citing a friend of the couple.