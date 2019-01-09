Pamela Adlon on Picking Up the Better Things Pieces Without Louis C.K.

FX
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 12:20 PM
FX
Pamela Adlon was riding a wave of success with her FX series Better Things, the second season, which she directed every episode of, was critically acclaimed and wrapping up when it happened: Louis C.K., the show's co-creator and her collaborator on the series, came clean about the allegations of sexual misconduct that were leveled at him.
FX severed ties with C.K., but the show went on for Adlon. Her Emmy-nominated series was renewed for a third season.
"All of a sudden, he's gone, my show is dangling from a precipice," she told Vanity Fair. "It was so huge. And it was so devastating."
After the New York Times piece about C.K., Adlon released a statement and said, "Hi. I'm here. I have to say something. It's so important. My family and I are devastated and in shock after the admission of abhorrent behavior by my friend and partner, Louis C.K. I feel deep sorrow and empathy for the women who have come forward. I am asking for privacy at this time for myself and my family. I am processing and grieving and hope to say more as soon as I am able."
"There were an extraordinary amount of people who were affected," Adlon said.
Between them, C.K. and Adlon wrote all 20 of the Better Things that made up the first two seasons. Now, for the third season, Adlon, who has an Emmy for voicing Bobby Hill on King of the Hill, had to assemble a writer's room for the first time. "My mind was being cracked open every day in a new way," she said of the experience working with her new team of, Sara Gubbins, Joe Hortua, Robin Ruzan, and Ira Parker.
Adlon told Vanity Fair change is the theme of the upcoming third season. "Change is extraordinarily good," she said.
How Pamela Adlon Took Even More Control of Better Things and Made Emotionally-Rich TV in the Process
FX released the first teaser for the third season that is very Better Things-y. See it below.
Adlon's series returns Thursday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. on FX.
