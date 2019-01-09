Dream Kardashian Shows Off Her Adorable Personality in Rare Video

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 11:57 AM
Dream Kardashian was an adorable assistant to her mom's hairstylist on Tuesday. The 2-year-old daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian can be seen helping out her mom's hairstylist, Jay, in a video he posted to Instagram Story.
"So I'm working on mommy's hair today and guess who's my assistant?" Jay can be heard saying in the video, showing off the blue wig he's working on. "Say 'hi' Dream."
"Hi," Dream, wearing a cute blue bow, replies.
Jay tells Dream he needs the comb she's holding, so she hands it to him. He then asks Dream what color the wig he's working on is, and she tells him it's "blue." Jay then asks Dream what color her bow is, to which she replies, "This is blue!"
It was just two months ago that Rob and Chyna's daughter celebrated her second birthday.
For the special occasion in November, Dream had a fairy-themed bash with Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian all in attendance.
E! News confirmed in Nov. 2016 that Chyna and Rob had welcomed their baby girl, weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz. via C-section.
While the couple was together at the time of Dream's birth, their rocky relationship came to an end months later in Feb. 2017.
