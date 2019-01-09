Dream Kardashian Shows Off Her Adorable Personality in Rare Video

Dream Kardashian was an adorable assistant to her mom's hairstylist on Tuesday. The 2-year-old daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian can be seen helping out her mom's hairstylist, Jay, in a video he posted to Instagram Story.

"So I'm working on mommy's hair today and guess who's my assistant?" Jay can be heard saying in the video, showing off the blue wig he's working on. "Say 'hi' Dream."

"Hi," Dream, wearing a cute blue bow, replies.

Jay tells Dream he needs the comb she's holding, so she hands it to him. He then asks Dream what color the wig he's working on is, and she tells him it's "blue." Jay then asks Dream what color her bow is, to which she replies, "This is blue!"