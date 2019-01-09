LOL! See the Top 5 Funniest Moments in the Little Trailer

YouTube
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 9:59 AM
YouTube
All it takes is one wish.
After a young girl wishes for powerful tech mogul Jordan Sanders (Regina Hall) to be "little," she wakes up as the 13-year-old version of herself. In the new comedy Little, starring Hall, Marsai Martin and Issa Rae, Sanders gets a reality check when she gets trapped in the teenage body.
Martin plays the 13-year-old version of Sanders, who only confides in her assistant April (Rae) about the body dilemma. Though Sanders is trapped in the teen body, she still attempts to go to work as if everything's normal, which is when even more hilarity ensues.
Let's take a look at the top five funniest moments of the Little trailer!
YouTube
1. "I wish you were my age, then I'd check you, boo."
YouTube
2. "I told you, watch it."
YouTube
3. "Whose child is this? Walking around here in a tiny pink pantsuit."
YouTube
4. "Damn girl, lookin' like Cookie from Empire."
YouTube
5. "Well, I'm April, with an A for available."
You can watch the full trailer above!
Little hits theaters on April 12.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?